Changes in Ra'anana-Be'er Sheva train line

Israel Railways announces changes to Ra'anana-Be'er Sheva train line from December 2nd to the 20th.

From Monday, December 2, until Friday, December 20, 2019, there will be changes in the Ra'anana-Be'er Sheva train line, Israel Railways announced.

The line includes 10 train stations, and runs through Be'er Sheva, Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, and Ra'anana.

Trains traveling from Ra'anana to Be'er Sheva will end their routes at Tel Aviv's Savidor-Central station, while trains from Be'er Sheva to Ra'anana will end their routes at Tel Aviv's Hahagana station.

The changes are due to construction work on infrastructure for electric trains running between the four Tel Aviv train stations.

There will also be changes in the Modi'in-Nahariya train line, with Modi'in stations closing at 9:00p.m. and remaining closed until 5:00 a.m. the next morning. Trains will begin and end their journeys at Ben Gurion International Airport.