Rain expected throughout week

No sign of summer: Rainfall and low temperatures expected throughout week.

Israelis can expect this week's weather to be similar to last week's, forecasters predict.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and light local rains my fall during the morning hours, from nothern Israel to the northern Negev. There will be a slight drop in temperatures.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain stable. During the night, local rains may fall, mostly in northern Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. Local rains may fall across the country, from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.