'No reason Blue and White should be first in rotation deal'

'Even if there are elections, PM Netanyahu will continue in position for another half a year,' MK Shaked says.

MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on Monday called on Blue and White leaders "to take responsibility," criticizing their rejection of the deal offered by the Likud.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Shaked said, "I don't understand the reasoning behind Blue and White's refusal."

"Even if there are elections, [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu will be prime minister for half a year. There's no reason Blue and White should be first in a rotation deal. The leaders need to take responsibility."

Warning against judicial activism, Shaked said the judicial system has no place interfering in the efforts to form a government.

"The judicial system cannot interfere with who receives the mandate to form a government. That's not in its authority. Only 61 MKs can decide who will receive the mandate to form a government right now. It's also not up to the President. And [Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit also has no authority to decide the matter. The judicial system must not interfere in this matter."