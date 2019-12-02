IDF uses less lethal rifle in Gaza border riots

IDF using Ruger-type sniper rifle in demonstrations along Gaza border, resulting in a drop in number of fatalities.

In recent months there has been a significant decrease in the number of deaths in the weekly violent riots along the Gaza border.

According to a report on Sunday by journalist Roy Sharon of Kan 11 News, one of the reasons for the decline in the number of Gazans killed is the IDF's use of a Ruger-type sniper rifle to suppress the demonstrations.

The Ruger is a less lethal sniper rifle, which the IDF mainly uses for violations of order in Judea and Samaria, and in the last seven months has put into use in the demonstrations in Gaza in order to reduce the number of fatalities.

Before the Ruger was used in the south, an average of 16 rioters were killed a month. Since the use of the sniper rifle began, an average of two rioters have been killed per month.

The weekly “March of the Return” riots, orchestrated by Hamas, had been held every Friday since March of 2018 until several weeks ago.

For the past three weeks, Hamas has cancelled the weekly riots, likely due to the efforts being made through mediators to achieve a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Despite this, however, this past Friday a 16-year-old boy was killed in a riot in eastern Khan Yunis, and four other Gazans were injured. The IDF said dozens of rioters assembled close to the security barrier and tried to sabotage it.