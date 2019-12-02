Former Pennsylvania Rep drops out of Democratic primary race

Joe Sestak drops out of Democratic primary race after failing to gain traction in national polling.

Former Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Joe Sestak announced on Sunday that he would drop out of the Democratic primary race after failing to gain traction in national polling despite months of campaigning, The Hill reports.

Sestak said in a press release that he was thankful for what he called an "endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America."

"Thank you for this priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together. Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer," Sestak wrote.

"I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered -- whether by volunteering, offering financial contributions or coming to our campaign events. I will miss the opportunities I had in experiencing America in such a wonderful way!" he added.

"With my deepest appreciation, please accept my final note of service to you," wrote Sestak, seemingly implying that he would not seek public office again.

Sestak served as congressman for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District and twice ran for Senate, winning his party's nomination once in 2010 before losing a general election to now-Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

He announced he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in June, joining what was already then a crowded field.

In July, Sestak indicated he would move the US embassy out of Jerusalem if he was elected.

“We have to have a two-state solution. I believe the administration made a mistake to move the embassy to Jerusalem,” Sestak said. “That will be a major impediment, if not a permanent impediment, to try to get a two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.