No indications stabbing in The Hague was terrorist attack

Dutch police say they found no indications of terrorist motive in stabbing of three teenagers in The Hague on Friday.

Police officers work near site of stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police said on Sunday they had found no indications of a terrorist motive in the stabbing of three teenagers in The Hague on Friday, AFP reports.

A 35-year-old homeless man was detained on Saturday after the assault, which occurred as shoppers hunted Black Friday bargains in the city's main commercial street, the Grote Marktstraat.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No indications have yet been found to show that there was a terrorist motive," police said on Twitter on Sunday.

"The motive for the stabbing incident is still being investigated."

Police said the suspect had no fixed abode and was "arrested at a homeless shelter in the center of The Hague" before being taken to a police station for questioning.

They had previously said they were investigating "several scenarios".

The attack in The Hague happened just hours after a terrorist stabbed two people to death in London.

The victims were a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, none of whom knew each other, police said. They were all treated in hospital but released overnight.

The stabbing took place not far from parliament, which is the seat of government for the Netherlands and home to many international organizations and courts.

In March, four people were killed when a Turkish-born man opened fire on a tram in the city of Utrecht.

Last year, two people were stabbed in the main railway station in Amsterdam in what local authorities said was a terrorist attack.