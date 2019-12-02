The operation that got complicated in Khan Yunis

The Al-Jazeera television network on Sunday evening released new details on the clandestine operation that took place in Khan Yunis last year, in which Lt. Col. M. was killed.

Terrorists from Hamas’ military arm, the Izz al-Din al-Qasam Brigades, told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli fighters aroused suspicion because of their different appearance, and so they began to investigate them. The channel also aired a recording of the Israeli fighters after they were exposed and tried to escape, in which they are heard shouting in Arabic "Get out, get out".

One of the terrorists who was present during the clashes that ensued says in the report, "A number of people aroused my suspicions. I asked them why they were in the area. The way they went to their destination aroused my suspicion."

According to Al-Jazeera, in response to questions from Hamas terrorists, the Israeli troops said they had arrived to visit their relatives in a hospital. Hamas people searched them and the Israeli fighters showed fake Palestinian Arab IDs and were interrogated for 40 minutes. The force managed to escape within two minutes, after a confrontation at short-range, leaving behind technological means, the documentation of which was published by Al-Jazeera.

Al-Jazeera's investigation claims that one of the IDF fighters who took part in the operation entered Gaza through the Erez crossing under the cover of a Portuguese-based worker in a charity called Humedic. It was also reported that two women were in the IDF special force which took part in the operation.