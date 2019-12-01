MDA releases recording of conversation in which eyewitness reported of accident at the Givat Ze'ev junction.

Magen David Adom on Sunday evening published the recording of the conversation with the 101 emergency hotline, in which a civilian reported the fatal accident at the Givat Ze'ev junction, in which Tzipi Rimmel and her three-week-old daughter Noam were killed.

"I am at the intersection of the Ofer camp in Givat Ze'ev, there was an accident involving two vehicles here, very serious. There is a smell of fuel. Two vehicles. There's a woman here who doesn't look conscious, there's a baby in the infant seat," the eyewitness said.

She told the MDA hotline, "I see one person who is injured in one vehicle. He’s moving, he's bleeding. In the other vehicle there are two people, others are talking to them at the moment."

The civilian described, "In the meantime, all the men here are trying to open the car and remove the infant seat."

Listen to the recording of the conversation below (in Hebrew):



התאונה הקטלנית על כביש 443 - שיחת החירום למד"א

In addition to Tzipi and Noam, the father of the family Ephraim and his son Itai were seriously injured. The funeral for the mother and baby took place on Sunday in Neve Tzuf.

Police are investigating why the offending driver reached the intersection at such a high speed and struck the Rimmel family's vehicle, a Channel 12 News report said on Sunday evening.