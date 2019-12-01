Likud: Yair Lapid is sabotaging unity efforts

'The Likud has agreed to major concessions, but Yair Lapid is still making every effort to thwart a unity government.'

The Likud party claimed on Sunday that MK Yair Lapid, one of the four leaders of Blue and White is preventing the establishment of a unity government.

"The Likud has agreed to major concessions, but Yair Lapid is still making every effort to thwart a unity government," the party stated. "If Lapid ceases to sabotage unity efforts, there is still a real possibility of preventing elections and forming a unity government."

Blue and White responded that: "The one thwarting a unity government is Likud chairman Netanyahu, who has not yet internalized that he lost the election, that the Likud is no longer the largest party and that Blue and White will not allow a man with three indictments to run the state. Netanyahu, free Israel."

Earlier on Sunday, Blue and White and Likud negotiating teams met with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. At the end of the meeting, Blue and White said that "the meeting took place in good spirits, but the rifts between the two sides remained significant. There may be another meeting later this week."