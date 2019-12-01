Is Walmart recruiting employees in Jerusalem?

A mistake in recruitment ads by the retail giant Walmart gave the false impression it was opening an Israeli branch.

Over the past few weeks, the US retail chain Walmart posted multiple LinkedIn recruitment ads for various jobs in Jerusalem, including cashiers, food handlers and pharmacists. The ads targeted Israeli Linkedin users.

Many who saw the ads speculated that Walmart was planning on opening its first store in Israel, especially since Walmart representatives visited Israel in 2018 to explore this possibility.

However, a Walmart spokesman responded to an email by the Israeli financial daily Calcalist on Sunday afternoon that the ads were for jobs in the town of Jerusalem in Illinois. When Calcalist emailed them back that they had failed to locate a town of Jerusalem in Illinois, Walmart responded that the job are actually for the towns of Zion and Salem in Illinois and they are working to correct the error.