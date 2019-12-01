Auschwitz Christmas ornaments put up for sale at Amazon

Christmas ornaments and bottle openers featuring images from Auschwitz now up for sale at online retail giant Amazon.com.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called Amazon out in a tweet which said “Selling “Christmas ornaments” with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”

The Auschwitz ornaments include the iconic image of train tracks leading to the entrance of Auschwitz, and an image of reconstructed barracks with a path down the middle.

Among the other Polish landmarks featured on the porcelain Christmas ornaments are Wawel Castle in Krakow, Centennial Hall in Wroclaw, and the riverfront of the city of Gdansk. The company also sells Christmas ornaments featuring landmarks from other countries including the United States. U.S. ornaments include a view of the city from the Chicago River, the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Zion National Park in Utah.