Fatal accident west of J'lem: 'A savage man crashed into them'

Minister Akunis: 'I hope that the accident which killed Tzipi Rimmel & her baby was accidental.' Driver is suspected of negligent homicide.

Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) responded on Sunday afternoon to the fatal car accident at the Givat Ze'ev junction, in which 34-year-old Tzipi Rimmel and her three-week-old baby daughter Noam, were killed. The father, Ephraim and his 12-year-old son Itai were seriously injured.

"A savage man smashed into them," Akunis said to Reshet Bet. "I hope it wasn't intentional. I expect that the indictment, and later the judges, will charge him with the strictest severity of the law. This is not a problematic road."

"[The tragedy] has shattered my heart and the hearts of all Israeli citizens."

The driver of the car which caused the accident, an 18-year-old from East Jerusalem, was allegedly driving recklessly and speeding when he hit the car of the Rimmel family.

The suspect underwent an operation at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem and was questioned by police on Sunday, who informed him that he's suspected of negligent homicide.

Israel Police said that they're requesting to extend the detention of the suspect, although the suspect himself was absent from the hearing. He sustained moderate to severe injuries in the accident.

On Sunday morning, friends and neighbors of the Rimmels woke up to the horrifying news, which again challenges the small, close-knit community of Neve Tzuf (Halamish), where Tzipi Rimmel lived.

Two years ago, a terrorist infiltrated into Neve Tzuf (Halamish) and murdered three members of the Salomon family.