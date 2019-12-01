Report: Jordan to put Israeli man on trial for border crossing

Israeli man arrested after illegally crossing into Jordan will be put on trial for infiltration, drug possession, Jordanian media reports.

An Israeli man who was arrested by Jordanian police after illegally crossing the border from Israel into the Hashemite Kingdom will be put on trial, Jordanian media outlets reported Sunday.

In October, an Israeli citizen was arrested in Jordan after apparently crossing the border illegally.

On Sunday, Jordan’s Petra media outlet said the Israeli man, identified as Konstantin Kotov, had been transferred to Jordan’s State Security Court, and that he would face two charges, including illegal border crossing and drug possession.

Citing an unnamed official, the report claimed Kotov’s trial would begin on Monday.