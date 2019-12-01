Jerusalem Arabs joined ISIS, planned Independence Day attacks

Two Jerusalem Arabs indicted for joining ISIS, plotting to attack Israel Independence Day celebrations in the capital.

Jerusalem's Sultan's Pool, one of the targets of the planned attacks

Two Arab residents of Jerusalem were indicted Sunday on terror charges, after the pair joined the ISIS terror organization and allegedly planned terror attacks on military and civilian targets.

The two suspects charged in the indictment, 21-year-old Ahmed Jabbis and 19-year-old Basel Abidat, frequented websites affiliated with the ISIS terror organization from 2016 to 2019. The websites not only spread ISIS’ religious and political messages, but also provided instructions on how to assemble bombs and carry out terror attacks.

In June, 2019, Abidat attempted to enter the Sinai Peninsula in order to join with ISIS forces operating in the Sinai, but was prevented from crossing the border.

Jabbis is said to have raised some 2,000 shekels on behalf of ISIS, handing the money over to a member of the terrorist organization.

In September of 2019, the two suspects discussed plans to carry out terror attacks on an IDF base in the Jordan Valley, as well as against an event marking Israeli Independence Day at the Sultan’s Pool in Jerusalem and another event at Safra Square in the capital.

The two conspired to purchase firearms for the attacks, and came up with a backup plan to carry out stabbing attacks if they should fail to acquire guns.

Prosecutors have requested that Jabbis and Abidat be held until the end of the trial.