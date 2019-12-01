Liberman: Netanyahu sold the secular public out

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman responded Sunday to a Facebook post about attacks on him this morning by MK Yaakov Asher and Minister Aryeh Deri, who called his recent messages "fake and misleading."

"This morning I once again received a heaping dose of compliments and pardons from Minister Deri and MK Ya'akov Asher," Liberman began, "but the real problem is not them, but Binyamin Netanyahu, who sold out the secular and irreligious public in favor of his strategic alliance with the haredim."

"In all the important issues for this public, ie public transportation on Saturday, civil marriage, recruitment of yeshiva students, conversion by municipal rabbis, the Western Wall, etc., Netanyahu has clearly and clearly sided with the haredim. Issues which Netanyahu himself supported and even passed in the government, he completely withdrew following the pressure of the haredi parties," he said.

"The government approved the Western Wall outline and later cancelled it. He established the Nisim Committee for conversion, but there was a complete rejection on [Netanyahu's] part to approve the report in the government, And of course, he approved the Recruitment Law for its first reading, alongside his statement that the law was fair and balanced, before folding during the second and third ruling.

He said that leaders of both Likud and Blue and White pander to the haredi parties. "The leaders of Blue and White also behaved similarly. Remember Benny Gantz's appeal to the haredi parties following the elections for the 21st Knesset: 'I send you a blank page, signed by Benny Gantz, you fill two thirds with what you want, leave me a third,. and the promises given to Shas last month for four ministerial positions and two deputy ministries."

"So, when asked over and over again, what does Liberman want? My answer has always been clear and transparent: a unity government based on the three parties, Blue and White, Likud and Yisrael Beyteinu. Only in such a government can real moves be made and the influence of the haredi parties can be neutralized," he concluded.