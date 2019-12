New Orleans police say 10 people were struck in an early-morning shooting in the city's famed French Quarter.

New Orleans police say 10 people were wounded in an early-morning shooting in the city's famed French Quarter.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told the New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that two people are in critical condition after the early Sunday shooting and a suspect has been detained.

The suspect remains at large, and the motive behind the shooting is unclear.