Shas signs off on support for Netanyahu

Aryeh Deri pledges to sign document recommending Netanyahu for PM despite claiming it is part of 'Liberman's game.'

Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, ordered his party's Knesset Members to sign a document recommending Binyamin Netanyahu for prime minister Sunday.

"Liberman's signature story is fake and a decoption. Nevertheless, I have now instructed MK Yoav Ben Tzur to have the Shas MKs sign and pass them on to me," Deri wrote on Twitter."

"Later, and after consulting with the right-wing bloc leaders, we will decide what to do only after we receive Yisrael Beyteinu's signatures."

Earlier, Deri had refused to sign the document, stating that he would not "play Liberman's game."

The story about Liberman's signatures is fake, another attempt to hang on in the political system," Deri said.

"Signing now makes no sense because there are 11 days left. Playing Liberman's game is completely unnecessary. He will not join the right-wing bloc, he is more likely to support the left-wing Arab government."