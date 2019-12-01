Study: Majority of Israeli adults overweight

Rate of adult obesity in Israel rises while rate of child obesity declines. Link found between obesity and economic status.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

A majority of Israelis aged 20-64 are overweight or obese, according to a new study published Sunday morning by the National Institute for Health Policy Research.

About 62% of men and 55% of women are overweight or obese, the study found.

Obesity rates are also on the rise. About 25% of women in Israel and about 22.3% of men suffer from obesity.

The report also found a correlation between obesity and low socioeconomic status. Almost 26% of men from low socioeconomic backgrounds are obese, compared to 17% from high socioeconomic backgrounds.

The gaps are greater among women, with 35% of women from low socioeconomic backgrounds suffering from obesity compared to just 15.5% of women from high socioeconomic backgrounds.

Israel's obesity statistics are in line with those of other OECD nations, which is on average 24%.

Despite the rise in adult obesity, there has been a decline in child obesity from 8% in 2017 to 7% in 2018.

Other data from the report indicate that about one fifth of the adult population in Israel smokes. In 2018, 27% of men and 12% of women in Israel smoked. For men of high socioeconomic status, the rate of smokers in Israel is higher than the average in the OECD countries, which stands at about 18%.

