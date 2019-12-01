Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, spoke last week to members of the European Parliament and criticized the ruling of the European Court of Justice that products from Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights must be labelled as having been manufactured in an "Israeli settlement.".

Dagan attended a conference of the European Parliament held in Milan, Italy, and spoke of the relationship between the Jewish people and the land of Israel and especially with Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

"There are no people who have a greater connection to their homeland than the people of Israel. How can a Jew be an occupier in Judea? This is hypocrisy. Ultimately, those organizations which call themselves human rights organizations and the far-left parties in Europe that elevate peace and coexistence are trying to boycott the very areas in which Jews and Arabs work side by side," Dagan said.

Many MPs agreed with Dagan, saying they strongly oppose the labeling of the products, and consider it hypocrisy. They promised to work with the Shomron Regional Council in the European Parliament to thwart the boycott attempts and to cancel the decision.