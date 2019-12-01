Joint List chairman blasts 'psychopath' Netanyahu

MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List party, on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who, he said, spreads hatred and violence.

"The hatred and violence that Netanyahu is propagating spreads like wildfire. Arabs, leftist Jews, journalists, the legal system and even his party members who are ideologically worse than him," Odeh charged.

"The outgoing prime minister is a dangerous boundless psychopath. A criminal with his back to the wall. Does anyone doubt that he will deny the political motive for the next murder?" Odeh wrote in his Twitter account.

Culture Minister Miri Regev responded to Odeh and said, "The only psychopaths who endanger the State of Israel, encourage terror and do not miss any opportunity to glorify and praise shaheeds are Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi. It is shocking that [Benny] Gantz, Bogie [Ya’alon] and [Gabi] Ashkenazi have not yet realized this. But it's not too late. "

On Thursday, Netanyahu claimed that Yair Lapid of Blue and White is pushing for the establishment of a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

“There's a trick here. They are trying to attribute to us the unwillingness to form a unity government. It's all excuses. It's not because of mistrust or anything like that, they just don't want to because Lapid doesn't want such a government to be established - he wants a left-wing government, a minority government where he can claim a rotation, or that we go to an election and he gets a rotation. He doesn't want unity," Netanyahu said.

“That's why they are looking for excuses. We went very far and each time we heard another excuse. From what I hear, they have not given up at all on such a minority government and such a minority government supported by clear-cut supporters of terrorists who would oppose any IDF operation is simply a disaster for the State of Israel. That is why the problem has been and remains a minority government,” the Prime Minister added.