Suspect arrested in stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police arrest man over a knife assault in shopping street in The Hague in which three teens were wounded.

Police officers work near site of stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police on Saturday arrested a homeless man over a knife assault in a busy shopping street in The Hague in which three teenagers were wounded, AFP reports.

The 35-year-old suspect was detained in the center of the city a day after the stabbing, which caused panic as shoppers hunted Black Friday bargains.

Police said they were investigating “several scenarios” and that it was “too early to speculate” about whether there was a possible terror motive to the attack, which took place just hours after a terrorist stabbed two people to death in London.

“Following the stabbing incident in Grote Marktstraat, a 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the center of The Hague. The man has no fixed place of residence,” police said on Twitter.

“He will be transferred to a police station where he will be questioned.”

The victims were a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, none of whom knew each other, police said. They were all treated in hospital but released overnight.

The male attacker ran off after the stabbings at a department store in the city center, triggering a huge manhunt involving police helicopters.

Police forensics officers were seen examining a knife found at the scene overnight.

“It’s a little too early to speculate about that kind of thing,” police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told AFP when asked about a possible terrorist motive, adding that investigators were still looking at several possible scenarios.

The stabbing took place not far from parliament, which is the seat of government for the Netherlands and home to many international organizations and courts.

In March, four people were killed when a Turkish-born man opened fire on a tram in the city of Utrecht.

Last year, two people were stabbed in the main railway station in Amsterdam in what local authorities said was a terrorist attack.