Likud, Blue and White, work to gather support to form government

PM Netanyahu, MK Gantz, working to gather 61 signatures to request another chance at forming coalition.

Knesset members from the 55-MK right-religious bloc on Saturday night were asked to sign a request to tap Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with forming the next government.

The Likud party is working to gather signatures from additional Knesset members, in an attempt to reach the required 61 signatures necessary to submit the request to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said his party's eight MKs will agree to sign a request to ask Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to form the next government.

Liberman has agreed to recommend the two in order to provide the Knesset with an additional two weeks to form a government.

The center-left Blue and White party has also begun to gather signatures for its chairman. Gantz is expected to receive 57 signatures, from blue and White, Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union, and the Joint Arab List.

Both Gantz and Netanyahu were granted opportunities to form a government, and both were forced to return the mandate to do so to Rivlin, after failing to garner the 61 MKs necessary to form a coalition.

On December 11, if no one has succeeded in forming a coalition, Israel will be forced to hold new elections - its third in a year.