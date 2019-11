NY sensation Dovid Haziza's new debut single 'Zeh Tov' 'Zeh Tov' with a spectacular first-of-its-kind video providing a glimpse of Israel's magical scenery in 4K quality. Arutz Sheva Staff,

At the age of 22, Dovid Haziza has an exceptionally rich musical record, singing in the past as a member of the famous Yeshiva Boys Choir for several years.



Haziza, who was born and raised in New York, chose to shoot his debut music video in Israel, showcasing its beautiful landscapes.





