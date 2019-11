Dutch cartoon implies PM Netanyahu behind Labour's anti-Semitism

A major Dutch daily ran a caricature whose critics say reinforces anti-Semitic tropes and suggests that Israel’s prime minister is attacking Britain’s Labour party over anti-Semitism to distract from corruption charges against him.

In Thursday’s caricature in De Volkskrant daily, Binyamin Netanyahu is depicted while holding a stone labeled “anti-Semitism charges” in one hand and reading an indictment for corruption in the other.

Opposite him is Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour party, which is currently under an investigation of the British government’s Equality and Human Rights Commission over complaints that Corbyn’s anti-Israel agenda and far-left politics have made it institutionally anti-Semitic.

Corbyn is saying: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone,” an utterance attributed to Jesus in the New Testament.

Netanyahu has rarely referenced Corbyn publicly and has not spoken out about anti-Semitism in Labour. Netanyahu condemned Corbyn’s 2014 laying of a wreath on the graves of Palestinian terrorists in 2018, after the gesture was reported on in the United Kingdom.

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI), a Dutch-Jewish watchdog group on anti-Semitism, called the caricature’s statement “absurd,” noting that British Jews, not Netanyahu, are the ones making allegations of anti-Semitism against Corbyn, who in 2013 defended a mural depicting Jewish men playing monopoly on the backs of dark-skinned men.

“Jews have a right to speak out against anti-Semitism. The fact that an indictment was filed against the Israeli prime minister is irrelevant,” CIDI wrote. They also said the caricature “reaffirms the anti-Semitic stereotype that Jews are more loyal to Israel than countries where they live.”

Volkskrant caricaturist Jos Collignon defended the work, linking CIDI’s criticism, which did not mention the Holocaust, to Dutch Jewry’s Holocaust trauma from it and labeling it an attempt to prevent supporters of Palestinian rights from speaking out.

“When allegations of anti-Semitism occur, the Israel lobby is never far behind. I think you’ll never understand this is the behavior of victims. There is no point linking modern-day opponents to atrocities from the past. We’re all being labeled as Nazi sympathizers.”