Shaked: Netanyahu's proposal is fair

MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right) said on Friday that the proposal presented by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the Blue and White party is very fair, as she put it.

Channel 13 News reported on Thursday that Ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin drew up a new proposal for a unity government which stipulates that Netanyahu will serve as prime minister first. However, he will serve for a very short period of time - only three or four months, rather than the full year as he would have under previous proposals.

Following his brief period as prime minister Netanyahu would revert to being an ordinary Knesset member without any ministerial or governmental positions. Blue and White has not yet responded to the proposal.

"Being first in a rotation for less than six months. I hope that Blue White or Yisrael Beytenu will show responsibility and a government will be established. Also, the gaps between what Yisrael Beytenu is demanding and what the haredim can agree to can be mediated. It's all a matter of will," Shaked said.

Earlier Friday, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman revealed his lenient demands on religion and state and stated again that he would not join a narrow government.

“We are, today, one step away from unnecessary third elections. Therefore, I once again call on Binyamin Netanyahu and Binyamin Gantz to leave all the 'politics' aside and form a unity government,” he said.

