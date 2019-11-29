Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that he is making every effort to prevent third elections in Israel.

"In 13 days, if Netanyahu doesn’t come to his senses and realizes he lost the election and a Prime Minister with three indictments can't continue in office, the State of Israel may unfortunately deteriorate into another election campaign. I am doing everything to prevent it. I instructed the Blue and White negotiating teams to meet with the Speaker of the Knesset and the Likud teams, in order to turn every stone in an attempt to find the path to unity. Even today, Netanyahu refuses to recognize the results of the elections and his legal situation,” wrote Gantz.

“Netanyahu has become a burden on Likud members, who among themselves and in my conversations with them, understand that the right thing to do would be to form a unity government without him. If he is acquitted, he will be able to return and serve as Prime Minister for a period of two years."

"In the end, I am fighting so that you have a government whose leader will be concerned with you and not with himself. That there will be a Prime Minister who empowers ministers to succeed - and not one concerned with his survival. Today, we mark November 29, a significant day in the history of the Jewish people, in which we moved forward towards our independence, this is a date that reminds us that the State of Israel is greater than any individual. A Prime Minister needs to know how to put the state at the top of his list of priorities, even before himself, to look at his role with great respect, and to understand that Israeli citizens expect him to set an example,” continued Gantz.

The State of Israel needs a unifying leader, who respects and does not attack law enforcement agencies, who treats fellow politicians as rivals rather than enemies, who understands that despite all the disputes - we are one people,” he concluded.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)