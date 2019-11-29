Rocket from Gaza fired at southern Israel

Gaza terrorists on Friday evening fired a rocket toward southern Israel.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council and did not cause any physical injuries or damages.

The Color Red siren was sounded in the area before the rocket exploded.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as having been launched at Israeli territory.

On Tuesday evening, around 8:50 p.m., two rockets were fired towards the Gaza envelope. Council. The Iron Dome intercepted one of them.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on the rocket fire on the south and said, "If anyone in Gaza thinks he can raise his head after Operation Black Belt - he is mistaken. We will respond firmly to any attack against us and continue to maintain Israel's security on all fronts.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Israel would respond to rocket fire regardless of whether it hits a target or not.

“A rocket that doesn’t hit will be judged in the same way as one that does. Those who fire — will get it,” he said.

