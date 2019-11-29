'Coalition dependent on terror supporters has no right to exist'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Friday presented his party's demands for entering a future government.

According to Liberman, the demands he presented are “lenient” ones. He stressed that “this minimum package is valid today for all interested parties.”

The demands are as follows, "The Draft Law as originally written and in its entirety, the repeal of the Supermarket Law, conversions by city rabbis, a practice that was accepted since the founding of the state until 1994. We have made clear that we will not accept any ‘supervision’ from the Chief Rabbinate intended to select and prevent the rabbis of Tzohar (Rabbi Stav, Rabbi Riskin et al.) from conducting conversions. On this point, I regretted the fact that MKs supposedly representing the national religious public did not join our position and preferred to align with the position of the haredim.”

"Civil marriage for anyone who wants it without restriction, a reconfirmation of the Western Wall outline as approved at the time by the Netanyahu government, urban transportation on Shabbat based on the decision of the mayor and the city council and according to the nature of the population in each locality,” continued Liberman.

The Yisrael Beytenu chairman explained that a unity government is the best option, but such a government has not yet been established “because of the personal whims of the two major parties - who will be the first to serve as prime minister, who will be the second, on what day the rotation will take place, etc. The worst alternative is a third election.”

"I reject [Blue and White] MK Ofer Shelah's claims that Yisrael Beytenu prevented the establishment of a secular coalition, which relies on the Joint List, and which could have possibly fulfilled the secular agenda. Unfortunately, MK Shelah was wrong or was intentionally misleading. First of all, a coalition that relies on the Islamic party is not secular. Secondly, in principle, a coalition that relies on Arab MKs who, during a confrontation between the IDF and a fundamentalist terrorist organization such as Islamic Jihad, stand alongside the terrorist organization and accuse IDF soldiers of war crimes, has no right to exist on the moral plane.”

Liberman further claimed that the Arab MKs are aligned with the haredi MKs on matters of religion and state. "What we have seen in recent years is that Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Joint List will always be aligned on legislation on military service and issues of religion and state. Those who have seen and heard the praises of MK Gafni and MK Tibi toward one another other might think that this is the story of David and Jonathan. Unfortunately, the coalition of non-Zionist and anti-Zionist parties proves to be the most effective strategic alliance in the Knesset.”

"We are, today, one step away from unnecessary third elections. Therefore, I once again call on Binyamin Netanyahu and Binyamin Gantz to leave all the 'politics' aside and form a unity government,” concluded Liberman.

The Yisrael Beytenu chairman’s comments come a day after he stated in a radio interview that if the Prime Minister would make a compromise on issues of religion and state, he would join a right-wing coalition.

Following those remarks, the haredi parties urged Liberman to present a final list of demands.

