Aliyah and tolerance of anti-Semitic violence

The time has come to confront the tacit acceptance of anti-Jewish violence. What is the cause - and the cure?

Aliyah and Tolerance toward Jew Hating violence

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the ever increasing tolerance and acceptance of violence against Jews in the Diaspora.

According to Dr. Minskoff, when Jews get accustomed to being harassed, assaulted, or even killed such that their very existence is in grave danger for the future, then it is time to look into other arrangements for the future and beyond.

The big challenge is raising awareness and how to do it.