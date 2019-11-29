Edelstein contemplating running for Likud leadership

If Israel goes to elections and Likud holds primaries for party leadership, Edelstein may join the race.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein may join the race for the leadership of the Likud if Israel goes to elections and Likud holds primaries for the party leadership.

Channel 12 News reported on Thursday that Edelstein has been doing political field work in recent days and has been working on gaining support among Likud members.

Edelstein has been talking to influential forces in the party lately, according to the report. Some of them are under the impression that Edelstein is preparing to run for the Likud leadership and would be interested in their support.

It is believed that in case Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Gideon Sa'ar and Edelstein all run for the Likud leadership, Netanyahu has the best chances of winning.

The report comes a day after the Knesset Speaker presented a new outline aimed at preventing a third election. According to the plan, Netanyahu will be the first to serve as Prime Minister for a short time period, and then a rotation with Blue and White will begin.

Edelstein’s office said in response to Thursday’s report, "Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein is currently focusing on only one thing: Establishing a government and preventing another, unnecessary, costly and irresponsible election. He also makes that clear to the parties with whom he is meeting. Any other statement is incorrect."