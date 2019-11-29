Poll: Blue and White - 35, Likud - 33

Israel Hayom poll finds no change in blocs a week after PM's indictments. Jewish Home-National Union does not pass the electoral threshold.

A poll conducted for the Israel Hayom newspaper by the Maagar Mochot Institute, headed by Prof. Yitzhak Katz, finds that a third election will not solve Israel’s complicated political situation.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would win 35 seats, the Likud party would win 33 seats and the predominantly Arab Joint List would have 13 seats.

Aryeh Deri's Shas party receives 9 seats in this poll, while United Torah Judaism and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu each win 8 seats.

Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked's New Right party has 6 seats, the Democratic Union has 4 and the Labor-Gesher party wins 4 seats as well.

The Jewish Home-National Union does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll. Otzma Yehudit also does not pass the electoral threshold, but a union between it and the Jewish Home-National Union appears to have a chance.

In the division into blocs, the right-wing camp has 56 seats, and the left-wing-Arab camp has 56 seats. Yisrael Beytenu is yet again the balance of power with 8 seats.