Sa'ar: I will bring more seats than Netanyahu

Likud MK continues to criticize Netanyahu: I would have supported him with an indictment, but he twice failed to form a government.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) continues to strongly criticize Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming that if he heads the Likud, he will succeed in bringing more seats than Netanyahu.

"I would have backed Netanyahu even with an indictment - but there is a political reality that says he failed to form a government twice. Do you see a reasonable possibility that the Prime Minister will succeed in forming a government after a third election?" Sa’ar told Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Thursday.

"I can bring the most seats to the Likud. I have no doubt that I can bring more seats to the Likud than Netanyahu. I will bring votes from the second bloc," he insisted.

Sa'ar said he does not regret his demand to hold primaries in the party. "I am 100% at peace with myself. This is a second time that elections can be prevented - and you know what price the Israeli citizens will pay - the whole debate is a political debate as if there are no people here."

Meanwhile, a new poll conducted for Radio 103FM found on Thursday that a right-wing bloc led by Sa'ar will gain 60 seats, three seats more than the same bloc headed by Netanyahu, though the Likud would weaken.

According to the poll, the Likud led by Netanyahu would win 33 seats if elections were held today. With Sa'ar at its head, the Likud would win 28 seats, five fewer seats.

However, the wandering votes within the bloc increase its power. The New Right doubles its power from 6 to 12 seats, Shas increases from 9 to 11 seats, and United Torah Judaism increases from 8 to 9 seats.