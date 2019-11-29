Motorcyclist killed in accident in Bnei Brak

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed overnight Thursday after slipping in Bnei Brak. A second motorcyclist, 30, was moderately injured in the accident.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the two to the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, with the 27-year-old in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours later.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Senior paramedic Moshe Sassi, who passed by the scene of the accident, said, "I was passing by with an MDA emergency motorcycle and suddenly I noticed people motioning me to come over. I saw a motorcycle on the road and lying beside it were two men, one of them was unconscious, the other was conscious and suffering from a head injury.”

“I called on additional MDA forces who arrived quickly and gave the victims life-saving medical treatment. The man who was critically injured was evacuated by an intensive care ambulance, while the second victim was evacuated in moderate condition,” he added.