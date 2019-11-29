Two Jewish teens attacked in Brooklyn

Attack in Crown Heights occurred on November 11 but reported by police this week.

A gang of five men attacked two identifiably Jewish teens on the street in Brooklyn, JTA reported Thursday.

The incident occurred on November 11 in the Crown Heights neighborhood but was reported by police on Wednesday of this week, the report said.

The group approached a boy, 14, dressed in traditional Hasidic garb, and smacked him in the head, knocking off his kippa. They then snatched the hat off the head of a second boy, aged 15.

The boys were not injured in the attack and police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The attack is one of several recent anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn.

Earlier this month, several identifiably Jewish men and boys were attacked in a string of assaults in the Borough Park community.

A teenager was later arrested in connection with the series of attacks.

Also this month, a mother and child walking in the Borough Park neighborhood were targeted by eggs as were worshippers leaving a synagogue. The building was hit by the eggs. A suspect was later arrested.

In an incident last month, a Jewish man was slapped in the face and called a “dirty Jew” in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

On Rosh Hashanah, a Jewish woman was approached by a female teenager who “pulled her scarf and wig from her head”, according to police.

Also during Rosh Hashanah, the windows of a synagogue in Brooklyn were broken during services.