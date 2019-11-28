Dozens of children enjoyed on Thursday evening a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the Emunah Bet Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya.

The Children’s Home houses about 150 children at risk, aged six to 18, who are referred by the Ministry of Welfare from all over the country. The children come from families characterized by distress and the inability of parents to raise them.

At the same time and contrary to the popular assumption about children at risk - they have been blessed by skills and abilities that the Children’s Home aims to expose and realize.

Because the children come from a variety of places in the world, the children’s home also celebrates Thanksgiving annually. Thus, immigrants from the former USSR alongside immigrants from Ethiopia, Israeli-born children and others celebrate special days of all communities, such as the Ethiopian Sigd holiday and, as aforementioned, Thanksgiving.

Yehuda Cohen, director of the Children’s Home, said, “Every year on Thanksgiving, Emunah Bet Elazraki Children's Home happily opens its doors to the East Hill community from Englewood, NJ headed by Rabbi Reichman.”

“This amazing community comes with an abundance of love and all the Bet Elazraki family, children and staff, embrace them and the happy tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving.”

“The Home is so festive and our cook prepares an amazing turkey to be served. There is no doubt that this holiday and its values align so clearly with the values of our Home– to be thankful for all that we have, to cherish all of our friends and supporters, and to celebrate and bless the changes we are making in each child's life.”

“We are already looking so forward to next year.”