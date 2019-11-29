What happens to your IRA account when you make Aliyah?

Should you transfer your American retirement accounts to Israel when you move overseas?

Goldstein on Gelt - Ed Slott

IRA expert Ed Slott, author of "Ed Slott's 2016 Retirement Decisions Guide", presents options on what you should do with your IRA (Individual Retirement Account) when you move to Israel.

When living and saving for retirement in Israel, Americans need to take taxes, service, and performance into consideration before participating in Israeli saving and investment programs.

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, cross-border financial expert and licensed advisor in Israel and America, details the factors you need to consider when deciding which type of account might be best for you.