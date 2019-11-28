Response video from Birkenau extermination camp

In response to the anti-Semitic video filmed by students in Argentina, Masa participants from San Juan filmed a response video in Birkenau.

סרטון תגובה - ממחנה ההשמדה

In response to the anti-Semitic video filmed by high school students in San Juan, Argentina, Masa participants from San Juan filmed a response video in Birkenau as part of their trip to Poland.

Students in a history class in a private high school in San Juan filmed an anti-Semitic music video as a class assignment, in which students dressed as Hitler and Nazis with lines such “Come on Jews let’s go (to the) camp” and “Come on Joseph let’s make soap.” Symbolism of Nazi extermination and violence toward Jews was portrayed, such as one "actress" opening an oven. The teacher, who gave the video nine out of ten points, has since been fired.

"As Argentinian young people in educational positions, we stand on the railroad tracks leading to the Birkenau extermination camp, where six million Jews, relatives of those standing next to me, were murdered, just because they belonged to the Jewish community," one of the group members said on the video.

"This week, we watched the video filmed in the school in San Juan," the young man recounted, "and we felt hatred and ignorance, while we were exploring places where the Nazis murdered millions of people."

"Everyone is free to think for themselves but what was published harms the dignity of millions of murdered Jews and me, who feels a lack in my family tree. We hope to fight hatred and ignorance through this video, especially directed at the Jewish people."