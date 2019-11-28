Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blamed the Blue and White party for the failure to form a unity government.

During a meeting with the leaders of the Yesha Council, Netanyahu stated that "there's a trick being played here. They are trying to us the failure to form a unity government. It's all excuses. It's not because of mistrust. It's because Lapid doesn't want you to set up such a government - he wants you to set up a left-wing government, a minority government where he can claim a rotation, or to run for election and he can then [be prime minister] in a rotation. He doesn't want unity."

"That's why they are looking for excuses. We went very far and each time we got another excuse. From what I hear, they did not give up at all on forming a minority government and such a minority government would be supported by clear-cut terrorist supporters who would oppose any IDF operation is simply a disaster for the State of Israel. That is why there has been and remains problem with a minority government,” the prime minister added.