PM: We strengthen Yesha, they won't uproot us

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday evening with the leaders of the Yesha Council at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The government will approve the budget of NIS 40 million this Sunday for security and rescue servicets in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The Prime Minister announced his decision at a meeting with the council heads saying "This is a day of two good tidings. First of all, we demolished the homes of the murderers of the late Dvir Sorek. Secondly, we continue to strengthen and help the settlements. They won't uproot us from here."

In accordance with previous decisions, a one-time security grant of NIS 34.5 million will be transferred as a dedicated supplementary budget within the set criteria. In addition, a dedicated budget of NIS 5.5 million will be used to boost first aid stations in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

In another decision that will be approved by the ministers, a transfer of NIS 3.6 million will be allocated in order to maintain community resilience centers in Judea and Samaria.

Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Ronen Peretz elaborated: ""On Sunday, the government will decide to approve NIS 34.5 million for the security needs of the communities in Judea and Samaria. In addition, NIS 5.5 million will be allocated for Magen David Adom in Judea and Samaria, as well as An additional NIS 4 million for the community resilience centers in Judea and Samaria, in the framework of the simple and everyday coping they face and for the growth of Judea and Samaria."

Netanyahu added that these steps are being taken "as part of maintaining the life and security of each and every one of our brothers there."

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani thanked the Prime Minister, "You once again prove your loyalty, your determination and your persistence in developing the settlement in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. I would also like to thank the director general of your office for helping to raise funds for security and resilience centers, and also for the MDA. We trust you, we thank you for your help in the settlement, and strengthen your hands. "