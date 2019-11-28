Watch: IDF Chief of Staff inspects army bases

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi completed an inspection of 180 army bases on Thursday.

The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi's inspection of army bases throughout Israel ended on Thursday. He began the inspection of 180 IDF bases on Sunday morning.

The inspection included a series of reviews that constituted the end of a comprehensive process spread out over six months, organized by the Technology and Logistics Division.

Inspection teams, consisting of a major-general and three officers with the rank of brigadier general, inspected bases from Mt. Hermon to Eilat.

Each team inspected units that were not under their command in order to ensure maximum objectivity and used uniform parameters set by the Technology and Logistics Division.