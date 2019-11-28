China slams US after Trump signs bills for Hong Kong rights

'The U.S. is publicly supporting crazy violent criminals with measures that are extremely evil in nature and dangerous in motive.'

China lashed out at the United States after US President Donald Trump signed two bills supporting human rights in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with almost unanimous support from Republican and Democratic politicians.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday condemning the signing of the bills into law, calling them a "naked hegemonic action" which violated international law and "fundamental norms of international relations."

“The U.S. is creating a false reality, confusing right and wrong, publicly supporting crazy violent criminals in carrying out vandalism, violence against innocent citizens, and disruption to the city’s peace.

The statement also accused the US of "sinister intentions" to undermine Hong Kong's welfare and the "historical progress of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" with measures that are "extremely evil in nature and dangerous in motive."

China's foreign ministry stressed that due to the “one country, two systems” policy, Hong Kong is part of China and its issues are internal affairs, and accused the US of "interfering with Hong Kong and China's internal affairs."

The statement added that China will react to the move but did not specify how it will respond.

"We advise the US not to act incautiously, otherwise China will be required to counteract resolutely and all the consequences created by this will have to be borne by the US side."



"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong," Trump said. ""These laws are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all."

One bill authorizes sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who abuse human rights, and requires Hong Kong to undergo a yearly evaluation to earn the favorable trade status the US normally grants it.

The second bill bans the sale of certain munitions to Hong Kong police, including tear gas, water cannons, stun guns, tasers, pepper spray and rubber bullets.

Trump expressed concern last week about the bills' consequences in light of the current trade war between China and the US.

Hong Kong has been embroiled in months of anti-government demonstrations against China, claiming the Communist country is interfering with the freedoms the former British colony was promised after being returned to China in 1997 and demanding increased democracy.