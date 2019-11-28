Chabad emissary visits Naama Issachar in Russian prision

Chabad emissary in Moscow, Rabbi Shaya Deitch says Israeli woman held in Russia 'in good spirits.''

Chabad emissary in Moscow, Rabbi Shaya Deitch, visited Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who is imprisoned in Russia after being convicted of drug offenses.

Speaking to Kan News, Rabbi Deitch said that Naama's "spirit is excellent. She's full of faith and joy in anticipation of the expected hearing on her appeal."

Rabbi Deitch further noted that the transfer of Issachar from prison where she was until the trial to the prison where she is being held today was beneficial for her.

"It's much better for her and more respectful to her. She is an intelligent girl, and everyone admires her. She is a very good child. The staff and the guards also try to treat her well," he explained.

In two weeks, the Moscow court will hear the appeal that 26-year-old Issachar has filed for her conviction for a drug smuggling offense.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III met last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin to request Issachar's release, Yediot Aharonot reported.