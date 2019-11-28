Day to commemorate Jews persecuted in Arab lands

Memorial prayers to be said across Synagogues remembering those killed in the persecutions of the 20th century in Arab lands and Iran

November 30th is designated as the Day of Commemoration for Jewish Refugees from Arab Countries and Iran, remembering those killed in the persecutions of the 20th century and whose graves cannot be visited due the inability to visit these lands, Syria for example.

This year the 30th falls on the Sabbath, and through out world Jewry, special memorial prayers will be added, in memory of those that passed away but cannot be visited.

Rabbi Joseph Dweck, senior leader of the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardic community in London wrote a special prayer for the day.