Edelstein meets with Deri

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met today with Shas Chairman Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in the Knesset.

At the end of the meeting, the Knesset Speaker said: "Yesterday we started trying to remove the political system from the deep stagnation it was entering. Minister Deri is a very important factor in the possibility of forming a unity government. I thank him for his assistance and commitment to the subject. The citizens of Israel do not want further elections and the elected officials mustn't make this irresponsible move."

Minister Deri added, "I'm pleased with the initiative of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to try to prevent unnecessary elections and to establish a broad unity government. The public wants a broad unity government and will punish anyone who torpedoes the establishment of such a government.

"Additional elections are like suicide, and I hope that in the remaining two parties, Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz will overcome the controversy and establish a good government to work for the people of Israel."