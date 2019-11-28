Moshe Lador: 'Campaign of incitement led by Netanyahu'

The former State Prosecutor, Moshe Lador, responded to the charges against Netanyahu and his responses to them.

"We never imagined that these kind of statements are possible in Israel. This is a campaign of incitement filled with fake news," Lador said to Reshet B.

Lador reacted to the Likud demonstration, on Tuesday, "they aren't doing so spontaneously, they are being told to do so. This campaign is being run by the PM and the people around him, the Justice Minister Ohana, for example.