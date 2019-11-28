Israel demands Pakistan put killers on trial

In unusual move, Israel calls on Pakistan to prosecute Mumbai attackers who killed 166 people including six Israelis in Mumbai Chabad House.

In an unusual move, Israel called on Pakistan to prosecute the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were murdered, including six Jews murdered in a Chabad house.

In the attack that shocked the Jewish world, Chabad emissary Rabbi Gabriel Noah Holtzberg and his wife Rivka, Rabbi Ben Zion Kruman, Rabbi Aryeh Leibush Teitelbaum, Yocheved Orpaz, and Norma Rabinovich, were murdered.

Moishy, the son of Holtzberg, who was the emmisary who operated the Chabad House in Mumbai, was smuggled out of the building by the local caretaker. A total of 207 people were killed in attacks that day on other nearby buildings.

The attacks were perpetrated by ten armed operatives who were part of the Pakistani al-Taibeh Islamic organization linked to al-Qaeda. Seven of them were arrested by Pakistani authorities, including the commander of the organization, but they have not been prosecuted to this day.

On the 11th anniversary of the attacks, Foreign Ministry Asia desk Gilad Cohen said "all governments, including the government in Pakistan, should fight and condemn terror and bring justice."

The Chabad House in Mumbai, India, today marks the first day of the month of Kislev, 11 years since the massacre that took place in the context of the widespread Islamic attack that took place in the city.