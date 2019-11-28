Underwater warriors

It isn't easy to be a soldier serving on a submarine, they must constantly train, be away from home for long periods and get used to serving with their crewmen in a tight space.

Army Spokesperson Training

The training each soldier goes through is long and demanding, usually only 60 soldiers finish the course each year. The process starts with a four day selection, where the soldiers must show their team work ability and physical fitness. Out of hundreds of applicants, very few even make it to the course.

The training then lasts a year and three months, separated into separate areas of learning. The first stage lasts 6 months and builds up the main three characteristics they will need, determination, physical ability, metal ability. This stage has many fitness building aspects as well as an introduction to Flotilla 7, the submarine section of the Navy.

The second stage is built to train the soldiers on the various jobs they will have on the submarine, not only learning how to be proficient at their station, but also how to troubleshoot and fix any problems that occur.

"I know that I have worked hard, and have passed a difficult course. I'm excited to stand with my unit's emblem on my shirt and to start my real job," said Sergeant T who this week finished the course.