Doctors diagnose infection, patient dies of growth

Nissim Harari arrived at hospital suffering chest pain and difficulty breathing, he was sent for an MRI 10 months later.

Nissim Harari, 41, worked at waterproofing and sealing roofs, had two daughters, and suddenly felt chest pain, problems breathing, weight loss, and fatigue.

Yediot Ahronot reported that three GPs and two Cardiologists all attempted to help Harari, but all diagnosed incorrectly. The doctors were convinced that the problem was in Harari's heart, even though no test showed that, in the end diagnosing an infection close to his heart.

Ten months after the initial diagnosis, Harari was sent for an MRI at Belinson Hospital, there a 14cm cancerous growth was discovered. The growth was closed to the heart, pressing on the right valve, Harari started with aggressive treatment, but a year-and-a-half after he first felt ill, he passed away.

The Harari family are suing the health insurer Clalit, claiming that already in the first CT scan, the growth can be seen. The late diagnosis left the doctors with no choice but to give Harari very aggressive treatments, which are more dangerous and possibly caused his passing.

The Clalit Spokesman said in a reply; "The court papers have not yet been received, we will respond in court." Belinson hospital said, "we are sorry for the family's loss, the treatment he was given was appropriate for the stage and severity of his illness."