Trump vows not to change name of Thanksgiving

Liberal radio host Ethan Bearman and TownHall.com editor Katie Pavlich on the war on Thanksgiving.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

U.S. President Trump hosts pardoning of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey
U.S. President Trump hosts pardoning of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey
Reuters

U.S. President Trump hosts pardoning 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey
Reuters
Tags:Fox News, Thanksgiving, Trump



top