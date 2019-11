Watchtower at the Jordanian-Syrian border, near Mafraq

On November 25, Jordan TV aired a report about “Karameh Swords,” a live-fire tactical exercise performed by the Jordanian Armed Forces that was attended by King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, and senior military officials, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The exercise simulated the execution of a defensive plan that involved the bombing of bridges and use of artillery, tanks, helicopters, fighter jets, and armored vehicles.